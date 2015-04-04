Soccer-Wenger says exit from Champions League wouldn't harm contract talks
May 9 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on Tuesday said that failure to qualify for next season's Champions League would not jeopardise contract negotiations with players.
April 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday Saturday, April 4 Arsenal 4 Liverpool 1 Chelsea 2 Stoke City 1 Everton 1 Southampton 0 Leicester City 2 West Ham United 1 Manchester United 3 Aston Villa 1 Swansea City 3 Hull City 1 West Bromwich Albion 1 Queens Park Rangers 4 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea 30 21 7 2 63 26 70 2 Arsenal 31 19 6 6 62 32 63 3 Manchester United 31 18 8 5 55 28 62 ------------------------- 4 Manchester City 30 18 7 5 62 28 61 ------------------------- 5 Liverpool 31 16 6 9 45 36 54 ------------------------- 6 Southampton 31 16 5 10 42 22 53 7 Tottenham Hotspur 30 16 5 9 50 45 53 ------------------------- 8 Swansea City 31 13 7 11 37 39 46 9 West Ham United 31 11 9 11 41 39 42 10 Stoke City 31 12 6 13 35 39 42 11 Everton 31 9 10 12 39 42 37 12 Crystal Palace 30 9 9 12 36 41 36 13 Newcastle United 30 9 8 13 33 48 35 14 West Bromwich Albion 31 8 9 14 28 43 33 15 Hull City 31 6 10 15 29 43 28 16 Aston Villa 31 7 7 17 20 42 28 17 Sunderland 30 4 14 12 23 44 26 ------------------------- 18 Queens Park Rangers 31 7 4 20 35 55 25 19 Burnley 30 5 10 15 26 49 25 20 Leicester City 30 5 7 18 29 49 22 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League preliminary round 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, April 5 Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur (1230) Sunderland v Newcastle United (1500) Monday, April 6 Crystal Palace v Manchester City (1900)
May 9 Harry Redknapp has said he is interested in taking charge of Birmingham as a full-time manager after holding initial talks with the club owners over his role next season.