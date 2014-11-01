Nov 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Saturday, November 1
Arsenal 3 Burnley 0
Chelsea 2 Queens Park Rangers 1
Everton 0 Swansea City 0
Hull City 0 Southampton 1
Leicester City 0 West Bromwich Albion 1
Newcastle United 1 Liverpool 0
Stoke City 2 West Ham United 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Chelsea 10 8 2 0 26 10 26
2 Southampton 10 7 1 2 21 5 22
3 Manchester City 9 5 2 2 19 10 17
-------------------------
4 Arsenal 10 4 5 1 18 11 17
-------------------------
5 West Ham United 10 5 2 3 19 14 17
-------------------------
6 Swansea City 10 4 3 3 13 10 15
7 Liverpool 10 4 2 4 13 13 14
-------------------------
8 Manchester United 9 3 4 2 16 13 13
9 Everton 10 3 4 3 19 17 13
10 West Bromwich Albion 10 3 4 3 13 13 13
11 Newcastle United 10 3 4 3 11 15 13
12 Stoke City 10 3 3 4 10 12 12
13 Hull City 10 2 5 3 13 14 11
14 Tottenham Hotspur 9 3 2 4 11 13 11
15 Aston Villa 9 3 1 5 4 14 10
16 Crystal Palace 9 2 3 4 13 16 9
17 Leicester City 10 2 3 5 11 16 9
-------------------------
18 Sunderland 9 1 5 3 8 17 8
19 Queens Park Rangers 10 2 1 7 9 20 7
20 Burnley 10 0 4 6 5 19 4
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, November 2
Manchester City v Manchester United (1330)
Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur (1600)
Monday, November 3
Crystal Palace v Sunderland (2000)