Feb 11 Results and standings from the English
Premier League on Saturday
Blackburn Rovers 3 Queens Park Rangers 2
Bolton Wanderers 1 Wigan Athletic 2
Everton 2 Chelsea 0
Fulham 2 Stoke City 1
Manchester United 2 Liverpool 1
Sunderland 1 Arsenal 2
Swansea City 2 Norwich City 3
Tottenham Hotspur 5 Newcastle United 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester United 25 18 4 3 61 25 58
2 Manchester City 24 18 3 3 63 19 57
3 Tottenham Hotspur 25 16 5 4 49 25 53
-------------------------
4 Arsenal 25 13 4 8 48 35 43
-------------------------
5 Chelsea 25 12 7 6 44 31 43
-------------------------
6 Newcastle United 25 12 6 7 36 36 42
7 Liverpool 25 10 9 6 29 23 39
-------------------------
8 Norwich City 25 9 8 8 37 41 35
9 Sunderland 25 9 6 10 34 26 33
10 Everton 25 9 6 10 26 27 33
11 Swansea City 25 7 9 9 28 32 30
12 Fulham 25 7 9 9 31 36 30
13 Stoke City 25 8 6 11 24 38 30
14 Aston Villa 24 6 10 8 29 33 28
15 West Bromwich Albion 24 7 5 12 24 34 26
16 Wolverhampton Wanderers 24 5 6 13 27 44 21
16 Queens Park Rangers 25 5 6 14 27 44 21
-------------------------
18 Blackburn Rovers 25 5 6 14 37 56 21
19 Bolton Wanderers 25 6 2 17 29 51 20
20 Wigan Athletic 25 4 7 14 23 50 19
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 12
Wolverhampton Wanderers v West Bromwich Albion (1330)
Aston Villa v Manchester City (1600)