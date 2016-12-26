Soccer-Bournemouth sign Bosnia keeper Begovic from Chelsea
May 30 Bournemouth have signed Bosnia goalkeeper Asmir Begovic on a long-term deal from Premier League champions Chelsea.
Dec 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Monday Monday, December 26 Arsenal 1 West Bromwich Albion 0 Burnley 1 Middlesbrough 0 Chelsea 3 Bournemouth 0 Hull City 0 Manchester City 3 Leicester City 0 Everton 2 Manchester United 3 Sunderland 1 Swansea City 1 West Ham United 4 Watford 1 Crystal Palace 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea 18 15 1 2 38 11 46 2 Manchester City 18 12 3 3 39 20 39 3 Liverpool 17 11 4 2 41 20 37 ------------------------- 4 Arsenal 18 11 4 3 39 19 37 ------------------------- 5 Tottenham Hotspur 17 9 6 2 29 12 33 ------------------------- 6 Manchester United 18 9 6 3 27 18 33 7 Everton 18 7 5 6 23 21 26 ------------------------- 8 Southampton 17 6 6 5 17 16 24 9 West Bromwich Albion 18 6 5 7 23 22 23 10 Watford 18 6 4 8 22 30 22 11 West Ham United 18 6 4 8 23 32 22 12 Stoke City 17 5 6 6 19 24 21 13 Bournemouth 18 6 3 9 23 31 21 14 Burnley 18 6 2 10 17 28 20 15 Middlesbrough 18 4 6 8 16 20 18 16 Leicester City 18 4 5 9 23 31 17 17 Crystal Palace 18 4 4 10 29 33 16 ------------------------- 18 Sunderland 18 4 2 12 16 31 14 19 Swansea City 18 3 3 12 21 41 12 20 Hull City 18 3 3 12 14 39 12 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Tuesday, December 27 Liverpool v Stoke City (1715) Wednesday, December 28 Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur (1945)
MADRID, May 30 Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale said on Tuesday he regretted rushing back from ankle surgery earlier in the season and admitted he was not fully fit for the Champions League final against Juventus in his home city of Cardiff.