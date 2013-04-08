April 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Monday Monday, April 8 Manchester United 1 Manchester City 2 Sunday, April 7 Chelsea 2 Sunderland 1 Liverpool 0 West Ham United 0 Newcastle United 1 Fulham 0 Queens Park Rangers 1 Wigan Athletic 1 Tottenham Hotspur 2 Everton 2 Saturday, April 6 Norwich City 2 Swansea City 2 Reading 0 Southampton 2 Stoke City 1 Aston Villa 3 West Bromwich Albion 1 Arsenal 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester United 31 25 2 4 71 33 77 2 Manchester City 31 19 8 4 57 27 65 3 Chelsea 31 17 7 7 61 33 58 ------------------------- 4 Tottenham Hotspur 32 17 7 8 55 40 58 ------------------------- 5 Arsenal 31 16 8 7 61 34 56 ------------------------- 6 Everton 31 13 13 5 49 37 52 7 Liverpool 32 13 10 9 59 40 49 ------------------------- 8 West Bromwich Albion 32 13 5 14 42 43 44 9 Swansea City 32 10 11 11 43 42 41 10 Fulham 31 10 9 12 43 47 39 11 Southampton 32 9 10 13 46 53 37 12 West Ham United 31 10 7 14 35 44 37 13 Newcastle United 32 10 6 16 42 56 36 14 Norwich City 32 7 14 11 30 49 35 15 Stoke City 32 7 13 12 28 39 34 16 Aston Villa 32 8 9 15 35 59 33 17 Sunderland 32 7 10 15 34 45 31 ------------------------- 18 Wigan Athletic 31 8 7 16 37 57 31 19 Queens Park Rangers 32 4 12 16 29 52 24 20 Reading 32 5 8 19 36 63 23 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation