April 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Monday
Monday, April 8
Manchester United 1 Manchester City 2
Sunday, April 7
Chelsea 2 Sunderland 1
Liverpool 0 West Ham United 0
Newcastle United 1 Fulham 0
Queens Park Rangers 1 Wigan Athletic 1
Tottenham Hotspur 2 Everton 2
Saturday, April 6
Norwich City 2 Swansea City 2
Reading 0 Southampton 2
Stoke City 1 Aston Villa 3
West Bromwich Albion 1 Arsenal 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester United 31 25 2 4 71 33 77
2 Manchester City 31 19 8 4 57 27 65
3 Chelsea 31 17 7 7 61 33 58
-------------------------
4 Tottenham Hotspur 32 17 7 8 55 40 58
-------------------------
5 Arsenal 31 16 8 7 61 34 56
-------------------------
6 Everton 31 13 13 5 49 37 52
7 Liverpool 32 13 10 9 59 40 49
-------------------------
8 West Bromwich Albion 32 13 5 14 42 43 44
9 Swansea City 32 10 11 11 43 42 41
10 Fulham 31 10 9 12 43 47 39
11 Southampton 32 9 10 13 46 53 37
12 West Ham United 31 10 7 14 35 44 37
13 Newcastle United 32 10 6 16 42 56 36
14 Norwich City 32 7 14 11 30 49 35
15 Stoke City 32 7 13 12 28 39 34
16 Aston Villa 32 8 9 15 35 59 33
17 Sunderland 32 7 10 15 34 45 31
-------------------------
18 Wigan Athletic 31 8 7 16 37 57 31
19 Queens Park Rangers 32 4 12 16 29 52 24
20 Reading 32 5 8 19 36 63 23
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation