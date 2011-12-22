Soccer-England to rotate keepers in France friendly
LONDON, June 12 England will field different goalkeepers in each half in Tuesday's friendly against France on Tuesday, manager Gareth Southgate said.
Dec 22 English Premier League results and standings on Thursday. Tottenham Hotspur 1 Chelsea 1 Played on Wednesday Aston Villa 1 Arsenal 2 Everton 1 Swansea City 0 Fulham 0 Manchester United 5 Manchester City 3 Stoke City 0 Newcastle United 2 West Bromwich Albion 3 Queens Park Rangers 2 Sunderland 3 Wigan Athletic 0 Liverpool 0 Played on Tuesday Blackburn Rovers 1 Bolton Wanderers 2 Wolverhampton Wanderers 2 Norwich City 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester City 17 14 2 1 53 15 44 2 Manchester United 17 13 3 1 42 14 42 3 Tottenham Hotspur 16 11 2 3 32 19 35 ------------------------- 4 Chelsea 17 10 3 4 35 20 33 ------------------------- 5 Arsenal 17 10 2 5 33 25 32 ------------------------- 6 Liverpool 17 8 6 3 20 13 30 7 Newcastle United 17 7 6 4 23 22 27 ------------------------- 8 Stoke City 17 7 3 7 18 28 24 9 Norwich City 17 5 6 6 27 31 21 10 West Bromwich Albion 17 6 3 8 19 26 21 11 Everton 16 6 2 8 17 19 20 12 Aston Villa 17 4 7 6 19 23 19 13 Fulham 17 4 6 7 18 23 18 14 Swansea City 17 4 6 7 16 21 18 15 Sunderland 17 4 5 8 21 21 17 16 Queens Park Rangers 17 4 4 9 17 31 16 17 Wolverhampton Wanderers 17 4 3 10 19 32 15 ------------------------- 18 Wigan Athletic 17 3 5 9 15 30 14 19 Bolton Wanderers 17 4 0 13 22 39 12 20 Blackburn Rovers 17 2 4 11 24 38 10 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Playing on Monday (GMT) Chelsea v Fulham (1300) Bolton Wanderers v Newcastle United (1500) Liverpool v Blackburn Rovers (1500) Manchester United v Wigan Athletic (1500) Sunderland v Everton (1500) West Bromwich Albion v Manchester City (1500) Stoke City v Aston Villa (1945) (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)
LONDON, England, June 12 England's newly crowned Under 20 World Cup winners woke to back-page headlines acclaiming a golden generation on Monday and congratulatory tweets from a future British king and one of the country's greatest sporting heroes.