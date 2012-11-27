Nov 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Tuesday
Tuesday, November 27
Aston Villa 1 Reading 0
Sunderland 0 Queens Park Rangers 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester United 13 10 0 3 32 18 30
2 Manchester City 13 8 5 0 25 10 29
3 West Bromwich Albion 13 8 2 3 23 15 26
-------------------------
4 Chelsea 13 7 4 2 24 13 25
-------------------------
5 Everton 13 5 6 2 23 17 21
-------------------------
6 Arsenal 13 5 5 3 23 13 20
7 Tottenham Hotspur 13 6 2 5 23 22 20
-------------------------
8 West Ham United 13 5 4 4 16 15 19
9 Swansea City 13 4 5 4 18 16 17
10 Fulham 13 4 4 5 25 23 16
11 Liverpool 13 3 7 3 17 16 16
12 Stoke City 13 3 7 3 11 11 16
13 Norwich City 13 3 6 4 10 19 15
14 Newcastle United 13 3 5 5 13 19 14
15 Wigan Athletic 13 4 2 7 15 23 14
16 Sunderland 13 2 7 4 12 16 13
17 Aston Villa 14 3 4 7 11 22 13
-------------------------
18 Southampton 13 3 2 8 20 30 11
19 Reading 13 1 6 6 16 23 9
20 Queens Park Rangers 14 0 5 9 10 26 5
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, November 28
Chelsea v Fulham (1945)
Everton v Arsenal (1945)
Southampton v Norwich City (1945)
Stoke City v Newcastle United (1945)
Swansea City v West Bromwich Albion (1945)
Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool (1945)
Manchester United v West Ham United (2000)
Wigan Athletic v Manchester City (2000)
Saturday, December 1
West Ham United v Chelsea (1245)
Arsenal v Swansea City (1500)
Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur (1500)
Liverpool v Southampton (1500)
Manchester City v Everton (1500)
Queens Park Rangers v Aston Villa (1500)
West Bromwich Albion v Stoke City (1500)
Reading v Manchester United (1730)
Sunday, December 2
Norwich City v Sunderland (1600)
Monday, December 3
Newcastle United v Wigan Athletic (2000)