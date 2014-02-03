Feb 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Monday
Monday, February 3
Manchester City 0 Chelsea 1
Sunday, February 2
Arsenal 2 Crystal Palace 0
West Bromwich Albion 1 Liverpool 1
Saturday, February 1
Cardiff City 2 Norwich City 1
Everton 2 Aston Villa 1
Fulham 0 Southampton 3
Hull City 1 Tottenham Hotspur 1
Newcastle United 0 Sunderland 3
Stoke City 2 Manchester United 1
West Ham United 2 Swansea City 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Arsenal 24 17 4 3 47 21 55
2 Manchester City 24 17 2 5 68 27 53
3 Chelsea 24 16 5 3 44 20 53
-------------------------
4 Liverpool 24 14 5 5 58 29 47
-------------------------
5 Everton 24 12 9 3 37 25 45
-------------------------
6 Tottenham Hotspur 24 13 5 6 31 32 44
7 Manchester United 24 12 4 8 39 29 40
-------------------------
8 Newcastle United 24 11 4 9 32 31 37
9 Southampton 24 9 8 7 34 27 35
10 Aston Villa 24 7 6 11 27 34 27
11 Stoke City 24 6 7 11 24 38 25
12 Swansea City 24 6 6 12 29 35 24
13 Hull City 24 6 6 12 23 30 24
14 Sunderland 24 6 6 12 25 36 24
15 Norwich City 24 6 6 12 19 37 24
16 West Bromwich Albion 24 4 11 9 28 34 23
17 Crystal Palace 24 7 2 15 15 33 23
-------------------------
18 West Ham United 24 5 7 12 24 33 22
19 Cardiff City 24 5 6 13 19 41 21
20 Fulham 24 6 1 17 22 53 19
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation