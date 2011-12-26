Dec 26 Results and standings from the
English
Premier League on Monday
Bolton Wanderers 0 Newcastle United 2
Chelsea 1 Fulham 1
Liverpool 1 Blackburn Rovers 1
Manchester United 5 Wigan Athletic 0
Stoke City 0 Aston Villa 0
Sunderland 1 Everton 1
West Bromwich Albion 0 Manchester City 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester City 18 14 3 1 53 15 45
2 Manchester United 18 14 3 1 47 14 45
3 Tottenham Hotspur 16 11 2 3 32 19 35
-------------------------
4 Chelsea 18 10 4 4 36 21 34
-------------------------
5 Arsenal 17 10 2 5 33 25 32
-------------------------
6 Liverpool 18 8 7 3 21 14 31
7 Newcastle United 18 8 6 4 25 22 30
-------------------------
8 Stoke City 18 7 4 7 18 28 25
9 West Bromwich Albion 18 6 4 8 19 26 22
10 Everton 17 6 3 8 18 20 21
11 Norwich City 17 5 6 6 27 31 21
12 Aston Villa 18 4 8 6 19 23 20
13 Fulham 18 4 7 7 19 24 19
14 Sunderland 18 4 6 8 22 22 18
15 Swansea City 17 4 6 7 16 21 18
16 Queens Park Rangers 17 4 4 9 17 31 16
17 Wolverhampton Wanderers 17 4 3 10 19 32 15
-------------------------
18 Wigan Athletic 18 3 5 10 15 35 14
19 Bolton Wanderers 18 4 0 14 22 41 12
20 Blackburn Rovers 18 2 5 11 25 39 11
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Tuesday, December 27
Arsenal v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1500)
Swansea City v Queens Park Rangers (1700)
Norwich City v Tottenham Hotspur (1930)