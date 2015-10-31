Reuters Sports Schedule at 0600 GMT on Thursday, May 4
Celta Vigo will look to exploit Manchester United's injury woes to upset the three-times European champions in the first leg. (SOCCER-EUROPA-CLV-MUN/, expect by 2100 GMT/7 PM ET, 400 words)
Oct 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday Saturday, October 31 Chelsea 1 Liverpool 3 Crystal Palace 0 Manchester United 0 Manchester City 2 Norwich City 1 Newcastle United 0 Stoke City 0 Swansea City 0 Arsenal 3 Watford 2 West Ham United 0 West Bromwich Albion 2 Leicester City 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester City 11 8 1 2 26 9 25 2 Arsenal 11 8 1 2 21 8 25 3 Leicester City 11 6 4 1 23 19 22 ------------------------- 4 Manchester United 11 6 3 2 15 8 21 ------------------------- 5 West Ham United 11 6 2 3 22 15 20 ------------------------- 6 Tottenham Hotspur 10 4 5 1 16 8 17 7 Liverpool 11 4 5 2 12 12 17 ------------------------- 8 Crystal Palace 11 5 1 5 12 11 16 9 Watford 11 4 4 3 10 10 16 10 Southampton 10 3 5 2 16 13 14 11 West Bromwich Albion 11 4 2 5 10 14 14 12 Everton 10 3 4 3 13 13 13 13 Swansea City 11 3 4 4 12 15 13 14 Stoke City 11 3 4 4 9 12 13 15 Chelsea 11 3 2 6 16 22 11 16 Norwich City 11 2 3 6 15 23 9 17 AFC Bournemouth 10 2 2 6 12 22 8 ------------------------- 18 Newcastle United 11 1 4 6 12 22 7 19 Sunderland 10 1 3 6 11 19 6 20 Aston Villa 10 1 1 8 9 17 4 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, November 1 Everton v Sunderland (1330) Southampton v AFC Bournemouth (1600) Monday, November 2 Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa (2000)
May 4 Middlesbrough have been charged by the Football Association for failing to control their players during Sunday's 2-2 draw with Manchester City.