March 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Saturday, March 15
Aston Villa 1 Chelsea 0
Everton 2 Cardiff City 1
Fulham 1 Newcastle United 0
Hull City 0 Manchester City 2
Southampton 4 Norwich City 2
Stoke City 3 West Ham United 1
Sunderland 0 Crystal Palace 0
Swansea City 1 West Bromwich Albion 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Chelsea 30 20 6 4 56 23 66
2 Manchester City 27 19 3 5 71 27 60
3 Liverpool 28 18 5 5 73 35 59
-------------------------
4 Arsenal 28 18 5 5 52 28 59
-------------------------
5 Tottenham Hotspur 29 16 5 8 37 37 53
-------------------------
6 Everton 28 14 9 5 40 28 51
7 Manchester United 28 14 6 8 46 31 48
-------------------------
8 Southampton 30 12 9 9 43 37 45
9 Newcastle United 29 13 4 12 37 40 43
10 Aston Villa 29 9 7 13 32 38 34
11 Stoke City 30 8 10 12 32 44 34
12 West Ham United 29 8 7 14 32 38 31
13 Hull City 29 8 6 15 30 37 30
14 Swansea City 29 7 8 14 38 43 29
15 Norwich City 30 7 8 15 24 48 29
16 West Bromwich Albion 29 5 13 11 33 43 28
17 Crystal Palace 29 8 4 17 19 38 28
-------------------------
18 Sunderland 27 6 7 14 26 42 25
19 Cardiff City 30 6 7 17 23 52 25
20 Fulham 30 7 3 20 30 65 24
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, March 16
Manchester United v Liverpool (1330)
Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal (1600)