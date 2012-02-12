Feb 12 Results and standings from the English
Premier League on Sunday
Aston Villa 0 Manchester City 1
Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 West Bromwich Albion 5
Saturday, February 11
Blackburn Rovers 3 Queens Park Rangers 2
Bolton Wanderers 1 Wigan Athletic 2
Everton 2 Chelsea 0
Fulham 2 Stoke City 1
Manchester United 2 Liverpool 1
Sunderland 1 Arsenal 2
Swansea City 2 Norwich City 3
Tottenham Hotspur 5 Newcastle United 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester City 25 19 3 3 64 19 60
2 Manchester United 25 18 4 3 61 25 58
3 Tottenham Hotspur 25 16 5 4 49 25 53
------------------------
4 Arsenal 25 13 4 8 48 35 43
-------------------------
5 Chelsea 25 12 7 6 44 31 43
-------------------------
6 Newcastle United 25 12 6 7 36 36 42
7 Liverpool 25 10 9 6 29 23 39
-------------------------
8 Norwich City 25 9 8 8 37 41 35
9 Sunderland 25 9 6 10 34 26 33
10 Everton 25 9 6 10 26 27 33
11 Swansea City 25 7 9 9 28 32 30
12 Fulham 25 7 9 9 31 36 30
13 Stoke City 25 8 6 11 24 38 30
14 West Bromwich Albion 25 8 5 12 29 35 29
15 Aston Villa 25 6 10 9 29 34 28
16 Queens Park Rangers 25 5 6 14 27 44 21
17 Blackburn Rovers 25 5 6 14 37 56 21
-------------------------
18 Wolverhampton Wanderers 25 5 6 14 28 49 21
19 Bolton Wanderers 25 6 2 17 29 51 20
20 Wigan Athletic 25 4 7 14 23 50 19
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation