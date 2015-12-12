UPDATE 1-Soccer-Swansea leapfrog Hull in relegation battle
* Champions Leicester ensure their safety (Recasts with Swansea victory)
Dec 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday Saturday, December 12 AFC Bournemouth 2 Manchester United 1 Crystal Palace 1 Southampton 0 Manchester City 2 Swansea City 1 Norwich City 1 Everton 1 Sunderland 0 Watford 1 West Ham United 0 Stoke City 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester City 16 10 2 4 32 17 32 2 Leicester City 15 9 5 1 32 21 32 3 Arsenal 15 9 3 3 27 13 30 ------------------------- 4 Manchester United 16 8 5 3 21 12 29 ------------------------- 5 Tottenham Hotspur 15 6 8 1 25 12 26 ------------------------- 6 Crystal Palace 16 8 2 6 21 15 26 7 Watford 16 7 4 5 18 16 25 ------------------------- 8 West Ham United 16 6 6 4 25 21 24 9 Everton 16 5 8 3 29 21 23 10 Liverpool 15 6 5 4 18 17 23 11 Stoke City 16 6 5 5 13 14 23 12 Southampton 16 5 6 5 21 19 21 13 West Bromwich Albion 15 5 4 6 14 19 19 14 AFC Bournemouth 16 4 4 8 20 31 16 15 Chelsea 15 4 3 8 17 24 15 16 Swansea City 16 3 5 8 15 24 14 17 Norwich City 16 3 5 8 18 28 14 ------------------------- 18 Newcastle United 15 3 4 8 16 30 13 19 Sunderland 16 3 3 10 17 30 12 20 Aston Villa 15 1 3 11 13 28 6 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, December 13 Aston Villa v Arsenal (1330) Liverpool v West Bromwich Albion (1600) Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United (1600) Monday, December 14 Leicester City v Chelsea (2000)
