Soccer-Bournemouth sign Bosnia keeper Begovic from Chelsea
May 30 Bournemouth have signed Bosnia goalkeeper Asmir Begovic on a long-term deal from Premier League champions Chelsea.
Dec 31 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday Saturday, December 31 Burnley 4 Sunderland 1 Chelsea 4 Stoke City 2 Leicester City 1 West Ham United 0 Liverpool 1 Manchester City 0 Manchester United 2 Middlesbrough 1 Southampton 1 West Bromwich Albion 2 Swansea City 0 Bournemouth 3 Friday, December 30 Hull City 2 Everton 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea 19 16 1 2 42 13 49 2 Liverpool 19 13 4 2 46 21 43 3 Manchester City 19 12 3 4 39 21 39 ------------------------- 4 Arsenal 18 11 4 3 39 19 37 ------------------------- 5 Tottenham Hotspur 18 10 6 2 33 13 36 ------------------------- 6 Manchester United 19 10 6 3 29 19 36 7 Everton 19 7 6 6 25 23 27 ------------------------- 8 West Bromwich Albion 19 7 5 7 25 23 26 9 Southampton 19 6 6 7 19 22 24 10 Bournemouth 19 7 3 9 26 31 24 11 Burnley 19 7 2 10 21 29 23 12 Watford 18 6 4 8 22 30 22 13 West Ham United 19 6 4 9 23 33 22 14 Stoke City 19 5 6 8 22 32 21 15 Leicester City 19 5 5 9 24 31 20 16 Middlesbrough 19 4 6 9 17 22 18 17 Crystal Palace 18 4 4 10 29 33 16 ------------------------- 18 Sunderland 19 4 2 13 17 35 14 19 Hull City 19 3 4 12 16 41 13 20 Swansea City 19 3 3 13 21 44 12 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, January 1 Watford v Tottenham Hotspur (1330) Arsenal v Crystal Palace (1600) Monday, January 2 Middlesbrough v Leicester City (1230) Everton v Southampton (1500) Manchester City v Burnley (1500) Sunderland v Liverpool (1500) West Bromwich Albion v Hull City (1500) West Ham United v Manchester United (1715)
May 30 Bournemouth have signed Bosnia goalkeeper Asmir Begovic on a long-term deal from Premier League champions Chelsea.
MADRID, May 30 Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale said on Tuesday he regretted rushing back from ankle surgery earlier in the season and admitted he was not fully fit for the Champions League final against Juventus in his home city of Cardiff.