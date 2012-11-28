Nov 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, November 28
Chelsea 0 Fulham 0
Everton 1 Arsenal 1
Manchester United 1 West Ham United 0
Southampton 1 Norwich City 1
Stoke City 2 Newcastle United 1
Swansea City 3 West Bromwich Albion 1
Tottenham Hotspur 2 Liverpool 1
Wigan Athletic 0 Manchester City 2
Tuesday, November 27
Aston Villa 1 Reading 0
Sunderland 0 Queens Park Rangers 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester United 14 11 0 3 33 18 33
2 Manchester City 14 9 5 0 27 10 32
3 Chelsea 14 7 5 2 24 13 26
-------------------------
4 West Bromwich Albion 14 8 2 4 24 18 26
-------------------------
5 Tottenham Hotspur 14 7 2 5 25 23 23
-------------------------
6 Everton 14 5 7 2 24 18 22
7 Arsenal 14 5 6 3 24 14 21
-------------------------
8 Swansea City 14 5 5 4 21 17 20
9 Stoke City 14 4 7 3 13 12 19
10 West Ham United 14 5 4 5 16 16 19
11 Fulham 14 4 5 5 25 23 17
12 Liverpool 14 3 7 4 18 18 16
13 Norwich City 14 3 7 4 11 20 16
14 Newcastle United 14 3 5 6 14 21 14
15 Wigan Athletic 14 4 2 8 15 25 14
16 Sunderland 13 2 7 4 12 16 13
17 Aston Villa 14 3 4 7 11 22 13
-------------------------
18 Southampton 14 3 3 8 21 31 12
19 Reading 13 1 6 6 16 23 9
20 Queens Park Rangers 14 0 5 9 10 26 5
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, December 1
West Ham United v Chelsea (1245)
Arsenal v Swansea City (1500)
Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur (1500)
Liverpool v Southampton (1500)
Manchester City v Everton (1500)
Queens Park Rangers v Aston Villa (1500)
West Bromwich Albion v Stoke City (1500)
Reading v Manchester United (1730)
Sunday, December 2
Norwich City v Sunderland (1600)
Monday, December 3
Newcastle United v Wigan Athletic (2000)