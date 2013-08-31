Aug 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Saturday, August 31
Cardiff City 0 Everton 0
Crystal Palace 3 Sunderland 1
Manchester City 2 Hull City 0
Newcastle United 1 Fulham 0
Norwich City 1 Southampton 0
West Ham United 0 Stoke City 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Chelsea 3 2 1 0 4 1 7
2 Manchester City 3 2 0 1 8 3 6
3 Liverpool 2 2 0 0 2 0 6
3 Tottenham Hotspur 2 2 0 0 2 0 6
-------------------------
5 Stoke City 3 2 0 1 3 2 6
-------------------------
6 Manchester United 2 1 1 0 4 1 4
7 West Ham United 3 1 1 1 2 1 4
-------------------------
8 Norwich City 3 1 1 1 3 3 4
9 Southampton 3 1 1 1 2 2 4
10 Cardiff City 3 1 1 1 3 4 4
11 Newcastle United 3 1 1 1 1 4 4
12 Arsenal 2 1 0 1 4 4 3
12 Aston Villa 3 1 0 2 4 4 3
12 Crystal Palace 3 1 0 2 4 4 3
15 Everton 3 0 3 0 2 2 3
16 Fulham 3 1 0 2 2 4 3
17 Hull City 3 1 0 2 1 4 3
-------------------------
18 West Bromwich Albion 2 0 1 1 0 1 1
19 Sunderland 3 0 1 2 2 5 1
20 Swansea City 2 0 0 2 1 5 0
1-4: Champions League / EC I
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 1
Liverpool v Manchester United (1230)
West Bromwich Albion v Swansea City (1230)
Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur (1500)