Jan 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, January 1
Arsenal 2 Crystal Palace 0
Watford 1 Tottenham Hotspur 4
Saturday, December 31
Burnley 4 Sunderland 1
Chelsea 4 Stoke City 2
Leicester City 1 West Ham United 0
Liverpool 1 Manchester City 0
Manchester United 2 Middlesbrough 1
Southampton 1 West Bromwich Albion 2
Swansea City 0 Bournemouth 3
Friday, December 30
Hull City 2 Everton 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Chelsea 19 16 1 2 42 13 49
2 Liverpool 19 13 4 2 46 21 43
3 Arsenal 19 12 4 3 41 19 40
-------------------------
4 Tottenham Hotspur 19 11 6 2 37 14 39
-------------------------
5 Manchester City 19 12 3 4 39 21 39
-------------------------
6 Manchester United 19 10 6 3 29 19 36
7 Everton 19 7 6 6 25 23 27
-------------------------
8 West Bromwich Albion 19 7 5 7 25 23 26
9 Southampton 19 6 6 7 19 22 24
10 Bournemouth 19 7 3 9 26 31 24
11 Burnley 19 7 2 10 21 29 23
12 West Ham United 19 6 4 9 23 33 22
13 Watford 19 6 4 9 23 34 22
14 Stoke City 19 5 6 8 22 32 21
15 Leicester City 19 5 5 9 24 31 20
16 Middlesbrough 19 4 6 9 17 22 18
17 Crystal Palace 19 4 4 11 29 35 16
-------------------------
18 Sunderland 19 4 2 13 17 35 14
19 Hull City 19 3 4 12 16 41 13
20 Swansea City 19 3 3 13 21 44 12
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, January 2
Middlesbrough v Leicester City (1230)
Everton v Southampton (1500)
Manchester City v Burnley (1500)
Sunderland v Liverpool (1500)
West Bromwich Albion v Hull City (1500)
West Ham United v Manchester United (1715)