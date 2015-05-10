May 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, May 10
Chelsea 1 Liverpool 1
Manchester City 6 Queens Park Rangers 0
Saturday, May 9
Aston Villa 1 West Ham United 0
Crystal Palace 1 Manchester United 2
Everton 0 Sunderland 2
Hull City 0 Burnley 1
Leicester City 2 Southampton 0
Newcastle United 1 West Bromwich Albion 1
Stoke City 3 Tottenham Hotspur 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Chelsea 36 25 9 2 70 28 84
2 Manchester City 36 22 7 7 77 36 73
3 Arsenal 34 21 7 6 66 33 70
-------------------------
4 Manchester United 36 20 8 8 61 36 68
-------------------------
5 Liverpool 36 18 8 10 50 39 62
-------------------------
6 Tottenham Hotspur 36 17 7 12 55 53 58
-------------------------
7 Southampton 36 17 6 13 48 30 57
-------------------------
8 Swansea City 35 15 8 12 43 44 53
9 Stoke City 36 14 8 14 42 44 50
10 West Ham United 36 12 11 13 43 43 47
11 Everton 36 11 11 14 46 48 44
12 Crystal Palace 36 11 9 16 43 50 42
13 West Bromwich Albion 36 10 11 15 34 47 41
14 Aston Villa 36 10 8 18 30 50 38
15 Leicester City 36 10 7 19 41 54 37
16 Sunderland 35 7 15 13 30 50 36
17 Newcastle United 36 9 9 18 37 61 36
-------------------------
18 Hull City 36 8 10 18 33 49 34
R19 Burnley 36 6 11 19 27 53 29
R20 Queens Park Rangers 36 7 6 23 39 67 27
-------------------------
C - Champion
R - Relegated
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, May 11
Arsenal v Swansea City (1900)