Soccer-English Football League launches streaming service for overseas fans
MANCHESTER, England, May 3 The English Football League is launching a streaming broadcast service targeted at overseas fans of Championship and lower league clubs.
March 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, March 1 Arsenal 2 Everton 0 Liverpool 2 Manchester City 1 Saturday, February 28 Burnley 0 Swansea City 1 Manchester United 2 Sunderland 0 Newcastle United 1 Aston Villa 0 Stoke City 1 Hull City 0 West Bromwich Albion 1 Southampton 0 West Ham United 1 Crystal Palace 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea 26 18 6 2 56 22 60 2 Manchester City 27 16 7 4 57 27 55 3 Arsenal 27 15 6 6 51 29 51 ------------------------- 4 Manchester United 27 14 8 5 46 26 50 ------------------------- 5 Liverpool 27 14 6 7 40 30 48 ------------------------- 6 Southampton 27 14 4 9 38 20 46 7 Tottenham Hotspur 26 13 5 8 41 36 44 ------------------------- 8 Swansea City 27 11 7 9 31 34 40 9 West Ham United 27 10 9 8 39 33 39 10 Stoke City 27 11 6 10 31 34 39 11 Newcastle United 27 9 8 10 32 42 35 12 Crystal Palace 27 7 9 11 31 38 30 13 West Bromwich Albion 27 7 9 11 25 34 30 14 Everton 27 6 10 11 33 39 28 15 Hull City 27 6 8 13 25 36 26 16 Sunderland 27 4 13 10 22 38 25 17 Queens Park Rangers 26 6 4 16 27 45 22 ------------------------- 18 Burnley 27 4 10 13 25 45 22 19 Aston Villa 27 5 7 15 13 37 22 20 Leicester City 26 4 6 16 24 42 18 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation
BARCELONA, May 3 Manchester United were given a much-needed boost in defence ahead of their Europa League semi-final first leg at Celta Vigo as coach Jose Mourinho said on Wednesday that Phil Jones, Chris Smalling and Eric Bailly had all been passed fit. Centre backs Smalling and Jones have not played for six weeks since getting injured on England duty while Bailly has recovered after being forced off during Sunday's 1-1 draw with Swansea City.