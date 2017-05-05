Soccer-Celtic sign Hayes from Aberdeen
LONDON, June 17 Scottish champions Celtic have signed Aberdeen's Irish international forward Jonny Hayes, who scored against them in the Scottish Cup final last month.
May 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Friday Friday, May 5 West Ham United 1 Tottenham Hotspur 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea 34 26 3 5 72 29 81 2 Tottenham Hotspur 35 23 8 4 71 23 77 3 Liverpool 35 20 9 6 71 42 69 ------------------------- 4 Manchester City 34 19 9 6 65 37 66 ------------------------- 5 Manchester United 34 17 14 3 51 25 65 ------------------------- 6 Arsenal 33 18 6 9 64 42 60 7 Everton 35 16 10 9 60 40 58 ------------------------- 8 West Bromwich Albion 34 12 8 14 39 43 44 9 West Ham United 36 11 9 16 45 59 42 10 Southampton 33 11 8 14 39 44 41 11 Bournemouth 35 11 8 16 50 63 41 12 Leicester City 34 11 7 16 42 54 40 13 Stoke City 35 10 10 15 37 50 40 14 Watford 34 11 7 16 37 55 40 15 Burnley 35 11 6 18 35 49 39 16 Crystal Palace 35 11 5 19 46 56 38 17 Hull City 35 9 7 19 36 67 34 ------------------------- 18 Swansea City 35 9 5 21 40 69 32 19 Middlesbrough 35 5 13 17 26 45 28 R20 Sunderland 34 5 6 23 26 60 21 ------------------------- R - Relegated 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League preliminary round 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, May 6 Manchester City v Crystal Palace (1130) Bournemouth v Stoke City (1400) Burnley v West Bromwich Albion (1400) Hull City v Sunderland (1400) Leicester City v Watford (1400) Swansea City v Everton (1630) Sunday, May 7 Liverpool v Southampton (1230) Arsenal v Manchester United (1500) Monday, May 8 Chelsea v Middlesbrough (1900)
June 17 Derby County have signed defender Andre Wisdom from Liverpool for an undisclosed fee, pending a medical examination, the Championship club announced.