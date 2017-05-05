May 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Friday Friday, May 5 West Ham United 1 Tottenham Hotspur 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea 34 26 3 5 72 29 81 2 Tottenham Hotspur 35 23 8 4 71 23 77 3 Liverpool 35 20 9 6 71 42 69 ------------------------- 4 Manchester City 34 19 9 6 65 37 66 ------------------------- 5 Manchester United 34 17 14 3 51 25 65 ------------------------- 6 Arsenal 33 18 6 9 64 42 60 7 Everton 35 16 10 9 60 40 58 ------------------------- 8 West Bromwich Albion 34 12 8 14 39 43 44 9 West Ham United 36 11 9 16 45 59 42 10 Southampton 33 11 8 14 39 44 41 11 Bournemouth 35 11 8 16 50 63 41 12 Leicester City 34 11 7 16 42 54 40 13 Stoke City 35 10 10 15 37 50 40 14 Watford 34 11 7 16 37 55 40 15 Burnley 35 11 6 18 35 49 39 16 Crystal Palace 35 11 5 19 46 56 38 17 Hull City 35 9 7 19 36 67 34 ------------------------- 18 Swansea City 35 9 5 21 40 69 32 19 Middlesbrough 35 5 13 17 26 45 28 R20 Sunderland 34 5 6 23 26 60 21 ------------------------- R - Relegated 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League preliminary round 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, May 6 Manchester City v Crystal Palace (1130) Bournemouth v Stoke City (1400) Burnley v West Bromwich Albion (1400) Hull City v Sunderland (1400) Leicester City v Watford (1400) Swansea City v Everton (1630) Sunday, May 7 Liverpool v Southampton (1230) Arsenal v Manchester United (1500) Monday, May 8 Chelsea v Middlesbrough (1900)