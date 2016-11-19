Nov 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday Saturday, November 19 Crystal Palace 1 Manchester City 2 Everton 1 Swansea City 1 Manchester United 1 Arsenal 1 Southampton 0 Liverpool 0 Stoke City 0 Bournemouth 1 Sunderland 3 Hull City 0 Tottenham Hotspur 3 West Ham United 2 Watford 2 Leicester City 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Liverpool 12 8 3 1 30 14 27 2 Manchester City 12 8 3 1 27 11 27 3 Chelsea 11 8 1 2 26 9 25 ------------------------- 4 Arsenal 12 7 4 1 25 12 25 ------------------------- 5 Tottenham Hotspur 12 6 6 0 18 8 24 ------------------------- 6 Manchester United 12 5 4 3 17 14 19 7 Everton 12 5 4 3 16 14 19 ------------------------- 8 Watford 12 5 3 4 17 20 18 9 Bournemouth 12 4 3 5 14 16 15 10 Southampton 12 3 5 4 12 12 14 11 Burnley 11 4 2 5 11 15 14 12 West Bromwich Albion 11 3 4 4 12 15 13 13 Stoke City 12 3 4 5 13 19 13 14 Leicester City 12 3 3 6 14 20 12 15 Middlesbrough 11 2 5 4 10 12 11 16 Crystal Palace 12 3 2 7 17 21 11 17 West Ham United 12 3 2 7 13 23 11 ------------------------- 18 Hull City 12 3 1 8 10 27 10 19 Sunderland 12 2 2 8 12 21 8 20 Swansea City 12 1 3 8 11 22 6 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, November 20 Middlesbrough v Chelsea (1600) Monday, November 21 West Bromwich Albion v Burnley (2000)