Dec 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Saturday, December 21
Crystal Palace 0 Newcastle United 3
Fulham 2 Manchester City 4
Liverpool 3 Cardiff City 1
Manchester United 3 West Ham United 1
Stoke City 2 Aston Villa 1
Sunderland 0 Norwich City 0
West Bromwich Albion 1 Hull City 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Liverpool 17 11 3 3 42 19 36
2 Manchester City 17 11 2 4 51 20 35
3 Arsenal 16 11 2 3 33 17 35
-------------------------
4 Chelsea 16 10 3 3 32 18 33
-------------------------
5 Everton 16 8 7 1 27 15 31
-------------------------
6 Newcastle United 17 9 3 5 24 22 30
7 Manchester United 17 8 4 5 28 20 28
-------------------------
8 Tottenham Hotspur 16 8 3 5 15 21 27
9 Southampton 16 6 6 4 20 15 24
10 Stoke City 17 5 6 6 17 21 21
11 Swansea City 16 5 5 6 22 21 20
12 Hull City 17 5 5 7 14 20 20
13 Aston Villa 17 5 4 8 17 23 19
14 Norwich City 17 5 4 8 15 29 19
15 Cardiff City 17 4 5 8 13 25 17
16 West Bromwich Albion 17 3 7 7 18 23 16
17 West Ham United 17 3 5 9 14 22 14
-------------------------
18 Crystal Palace 17 4 1 12 11 27 13
19 Fulham 17 4 1 12 17 34 13
20 Sunderland 17 2 4 11 12 30 10
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, December 22
Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur (1330)
Swansea City v Everton (1600)
Monday, December 23
Arsenal v Chelsea (2000)