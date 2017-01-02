Soccer-Wenger to extend stay at Arsenal by two years-reports
May 30 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has agreed a new two-year contract with the Premier League club, according to British media reports on Tuesday.
Jan 2 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Monday Monday, January 2 Everton 3 Southampton 0 Manchester City 2 Burnley 1 Middlesbrough 0 Leicester City 0 Sunderland 2 Liverpool 2 West Bromwich Albion 3 Hull City 1 West Ham United 0 Manchester United 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea 19 16 1 2 42 13 49 2 Liverpool 20 13 5 2 48 23 44 3 Manchester City 20 13 3 4 41 22 42 ------------------------- 4 Arsenal 19 12 4 3 41 19 40 ------------------------- 5 Tottenham Hotspur 19 11 6 2 37 14 39 ------------------------- 6 Manchester United 20 11 6 3 31 19 39 7 Everton 20 8 6 6 28 23 30 ------------------------- 8 West Bromwich Albion 20 8 5 7 28 24 29 9 Bournemouth 19 7 3 9 26 31 24 10 Southampton 20 6 6 8 19 25 24 11 Burnley 20 7 2 11 22 31 23 12 Watford 19 6 4 9 23 34 22 13 West Ham United 20 6 4 10 23 35 22 14 Leicester City 20 5 6 9 24 31 21 15 Stoke City 19 5 6 8 22 32 21 16 Middlesbrough 20 4 7 9 17 22 19 17 Crystal Palace 19 4 4 11 29 35 16 ------------------------- 18 Sunderland 20 4 3 13 19 37 15 19 Hull City 20 3 4 13 17 44 13 20 Swansea City 19 3 3 13 21 44 12 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Tuesday, January 3 Bournemouth v Arsenal (1945) Crystal Palace v Swansea City (2000) Stoke City v Watford (2000) Wednesday, January 4 Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea (2000)
May 30 Thousands of Huddersfield Town fans packed the streets of the Yorkshire city on Tuesday to celebrate their team's promotion to the Premier League as the players paraded on an open-top bus.