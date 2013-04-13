April 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 13
Arsenal 3 Norwich City 1
Aston Villa 1 Fulham 1
Everton 2 Queens Park Rangers 0
Reading 0 Liverpool 0
Southampton 1 West Ham United 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester United 31 25 2 4 71 33 77
2 Manchester City 31 19 8 4 57 27 65
3 Arsenal 32 17 8 7 64 35 59
-------------------------
4 Chelsea 31 17 7 7 61 33 58
-------------------------
5 Tottenham Hotspur 32 17 7 8 55 40 58
-------------------------
6 Everton 32 14 13 5 51 37 55
7 Liverpool 33 13 11 9 59 40 50
-------------------------
8 West Bromwich Albion 32 13 5 14 42 43 44
9 Swansea City 32 10 11 11 43 42 41
10 Fulham 32 10 10 12 44 48 40
11 Southampton 33 9 11 13 47 54 38
12 West Ham United 32 10 8 14 36 45 38
13 Newcastle United 32 10 6 16 42 56 36
14 Norwich City 33 7 14 12 31 52 35
15 Stoke City 32 7 13 12 28 39 34
16 Aston Villa 33 8 10 15 36 60 34
17 Sunderland 32 7 10 15 34 45 31
-------------------------
18 Wigan Athletic 31 8 7 16 37 57 31
19 Queens Park Rangers 33 4 12 17 29 54 24
20 Reading 33 5 9 19 36 63 24
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 14
Newcastle United v Sunderland (1100)
Stoke City v Manchester United (1305)