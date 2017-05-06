May 6 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday Saturday, May 6 Bournemouth 2 Stoke City 2 Burnley 2 West Bromwich Albion 2 Hull City 0 Sunderland 2 Leicester City 3 Watford 0 Manchester City 5 Crystal Palace 0 Swansea City 1 Everton 0 Friday, May 5 West Ham United 1 Tottenham Hotspur 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea 34 26 3 5 72 29 81 2 Tottenham Hotspur 35 23 8 4 71 23 77 3 Manchester City 35 20 9 6 70 37 69 ------------------------- 4 Liverpool 35 20 9 6 71 42 69 ------------------------- 5 Manchester United 34 17 14 3 51 25 65 ------------------------- 6 Arsenal 33 18 6 9 64 42 60 7 Everton 36 16 10 10 60 41 58 ------------------------- 8 West Bromwich Albion 35 12 9 14 41 45 45 9 Leicester City 35 12 7 16 45 54 43 10 Bournemouth 36 11 9 16 52 65 42 11 West Ham United 36 11 9 16 45 59 42 12 Southampton 33 11 8 14 39 44 41 13 Stoke City 36 10 11 15 39 52 41 14 Burnley 36 11 7 18 37 51 40 15 Watford 35 11 7 17 37 58 40 16 Crystal Palace 36 11 5 20 46 61 38 17 Swansea City 36 10 5 21 41 69 35 ------------------------- 18 Hull City 36 9 7 20 36 69 34 19 Middlesbrough 35 5 13 17 26 45 28 R20 Sunderland 35 6 6 23 28 60 24 ------------------------- R - Relegated 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League preliminary round 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 7 Liverpool v Southampton (1230) Arsenal v Manchester United (1500) Monday, May 8 Chelsea v Middlesbrough (1900)