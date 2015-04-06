Soccer-Koeman issues contract ultimatum to Barkley
LONDON, May 11 Everton midfielder Ross Barkley has been handed an ultimatum by manager Ronald Koeman, who says he will be put up for sale unless he agrees a new contract by next weekend.
April 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Monday Monday, April 6 Crystal Palace 2 Manchester City 1 Sunday, April 5 Burnley 0 Tottenham Hotspur 0 Sunderland 1 Newcastle United 0 Saturday, April 4 Arsenal 4 Liverpool 1 Chelsea 2 Stoke City 1 Everton 1 Southampton 0 Leicester City 2 West Ham United 1 Manchester United 3 Aston Villa 1 Swansea City 3 Hull City 1 West Bromwich Albion 1 Queens Park Rangers 4 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea 30 21 7 2 63 26 70 2 Arsenal 31 19 6 6 62 32 63 3 Manchester United 31 18 8 5 55 28 62 ------------------------- 4 Manchester City 31 18 7 6 63 30 61 ------------------------- 5 Liverpool 31 16 6 9 45 36 54 ------------------------- 6 Tottenham Hotspur 31 16 6 9 50 45 54 7 Southampton 31 16 5 10 42 22 53 ------------------------- 8 Swansea City 31 13 7 11 37 39 46 9 West Ham United 31 11 9 11 41 39 42 10 Stoke City 31 12 6 13 35 39 42 11 Crystal Palace 31 10 9 12 38 42 39 12 Everton 31 9 10 12 39 42 37 13 Newcastle United 31 9 8 14 33 49 35 14 West Bromwich Albion 31 8 9 14 28 43 33 15 Sunderland 31 5 14 12 24 44 29 16 Hull City 31 6 10 15 29 43 28 17 Aston Villa 31 7 7 17 20 42 28 ------------------------- 18 Burnley 31 5 11 15 26 49 26 19 Queens Park Rangers 31 7 4 20 35 55 25 20 Leicester City 30 5 7 18 29 49 22 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League preliminary round 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation
May 11 Hull City winger Lazar Markovic will play no further part in their Premier League survival fight but defender Omar Elabdellaoui is set to return for the trip to Crystal Palace on Sunday, manager Marco Silva said on Thursday.