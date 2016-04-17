Tennis-Struggling Murray puzzled after early Rome exit
May 17 World number one Andy Murray is unsure what caused his recent slump after his Italian Open title defence ended with a 6-2 6-4 defeat by home favourite Fabio Fognini in the second round.
April 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, April 17 AFC Bournemouth 1 Liverpool 2 Arsenal 1 Crystal Palace 1 Leicester City 2 West Ham United 2 Saturday, April 16 Chelsea 0 Manchester City 3 Everton 1 Southampton 1 Manchester United 1 Aston Villa 0 Newcastle United 3 Swansea City 0 Norwich City 0 Sunderland 3 West Bromwich Albion 0 Watford 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Leicester City 34 21 10 3 59 33 73 2 Tottenham Hotspur 33 18 11 4 60 25 65 3 Manchester City 33 18 6 9 61 33 60 ------------------------- 4 Arsenal 33 17 9 7 56 34 60 ------------------------- 5 Manchester United 33 16 8 9 40 30 56 ------------------------- 6 West Ham United 33 13 14 6 54 42 53 7 Southampton 34 14 9 11 45 35 51 ------------------------- 8 Liverpool 32 14 9 9 52 43 51 9 Stoke City 33 13 8 12 37 43 47 10 Chelsea 33 11 11 11 49 45 44 11 Everton 33 9 14 10 53 44 41 12 Watford 33 11 8 14 32 37 41 13 AFC Bournemouth 34 11 8 15 41 57 41 14 West Bromwich Albion 33 10 10 13 31 40 40 15 Swansea City 34 10 10 14 34 45 40 16 Crystal Palace 34 10 9 15 36 43 39 17 Norwich City 34 8 7 19 35 60 31 ------------------------- 18 Sunderland 33 7 9 17 39 57 30 19 Newcastle United 33 7 7 19 35 61 28 R20 Aston Villa 34 3 7 24 23 65 16 ------------------------- R - Relegated 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, April 18 Stoke City v Tottenham Hotspur (1900)
May 17 West Ham United midfielder Manuel Lanzini is "very happy" at the Premier League club and is confident the side can improve next season after an indifferent campaign, the Argentine said on Tuesday.