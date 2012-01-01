Jan 1 Results and standings from the English
Premier League matches on Sunday
Sunderland 1 Manchester City 0
West Bromwich Albion 0 Everton 1
Saturday, December 31
Arsenal 1 Queens Park Rangers 0
Bolton Wanderers 1 Wolverhampton Wanderers 1
Chelsea 1 Aston Villa 3
Manchester United 2 Blackburn Rovers 3
Norwich City 1 Fulham 1
Stoke City 2 Wigan Athletic 2
Swansea City 1 Tottenham Hotspur 1
Friday, December 30
Liverpool 3 Newcastle United 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester City 19 14 3 2 53 16 45
2 Manchester United 19 14 3 2 49 17 45
3 Tottenham Hotspur 18 12 3 3 35 20 39
-------------------------
4 Arsenal 19 11 3 5 35 26 36
-------------------------
5 Chelsea 19 10 4 5 37 24 34
-------------------------
6 Liverpool 19 9 7 3 24 15 34
7 Newcastle United 19 8 6 5 26 25 30
-------------------------
8 Stoke City 19 7 5 7 20 30 26
9 Everton 18 7 3 8 19 20 24
10 Aston Villa 19 5 8 6 22 24 23
11 Norwich City 19 5 7 7 28 34 22
12 West Bromwich Albion 19 6 4 9 19 27 22
13 Sunderland 19 5 6 8 23 22 21
14 Fulham 19 4 8 7 20 25 20
15 Swansea City 19 4 8 7 18 23 20
16 Wolverhampton Wanderers 19 4 5 10 21 34 17
17 Queens Park Rangers 19 4 5 10 18 33 17
-------------------------
18 Wigan Athletic 19 3 6 10 17 37 15
19 Blackburn Rovers 19 3 5 11 28 41 14
20 Bolton Wanderers 19 4 1 14 23 42 13
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, January 2
Aston Villa v Swansea City (1500)
Blackburn Rovers v Stoke City (1500)
Queens Park Rangers v Norwich City (1500)
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea (1500)
Fulham v Arsenal (1730)
Tuesday, January 3
Tottenham Hotspur v West Bromwich Albion (1945)
Wigan Athletic v Sunderland (1945)
Manchester City v Liverpool (2000)
Wednesday, January 4
Everton v Bolton Wanderers (2000)
Newcastle United v Manchester United (2000)