Nov 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 1
Everton 6 Sunderland 2
Southampton 2 AFC Bournemouth 0
Saturday, October 31
Chelsea 1 Liverpool 3
Crystal Palace 0 Manchester United 0
Manchester City 2 Norwich City 1
Newcastle United 0 Stoke City 0
Swansea City 0 Arsenal 3
Watford 2 West Ham United 0
West Bromwich Albion 2 Leicester City 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester City 11 8 1 2 26 9 25
2 Arsenal 11 8 1 2 21 8 25
3 Leicester City 11 6 4 1 23 19 22
-------------------------
4 Manchester United 11 6 3 2 15 8 21
-------------------------
5 West Ham United 11 6 2 3 22 15 20
-------------------------
6 Tottenham Hotspur 10 4 5 1 16 8 17
7 Southampton 11 4 5 2 18 13 17
-------------------------
8 Liverpool 11 4 5 2 12 12 17
9 Everton 11 4 4 3 19 15 16
10 Crystal Palace 11 5 1 5 12 11 16
11 Watford 11 4 4 3 10 10 16
12 West Bromwich Albion 11 4 2 5 10 14 14
13 Swansea City 11 3 4 4 12 15 13
14 Stoke City 11 3 4 4 9 12 13
15 Chelsea 11 3 2 6 16 22 11
16 Norwich City 11 2 3 6 15 23 9
17 AFC Bournemouth 11 2 2 7 12 24 8
-------------------------
18 Newcastle United 11 1 4 6 12 22 7
19 Sunderland 11 1 3 7 13 25 6
20 Aston Villa 10 1 1 8 9 17 4
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, November 2
Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa (2000)