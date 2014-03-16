Soccer-AC Milan sign Deulofeu on loan from Everton
LONDON, Jan 23 Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu has joined AC Milan on loan until the end of the season, both clubs said on Monday.
March 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, March 16 Manchester United 0 Liverpool 3 Tottenham Hotspur 0 Arsenal 1 Saturday, March 15 Aston Villa 1 Chelsea 0 Everton 2 Cardiff City 1 Fulham 1 Newcastle United 0 Hull City 0 Manchester City 2 Southampton 4 Norwich City 2 Stoke City 3 West Ham United 1 Sunderland 0 Crystal Palace 0 Swansea City 1 West Bromwich Albion 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea 30 20 6 4 56 23 66 2 Liverpool 29 19 5 5 76 35 62 3 Arsenal 29 19 5 5 53 28 62 ------------------------- 4 Manchester City 27 19 3 5 71 27 60 ------------------------- 5 Tottenham Hotspur 30 16 5 9 37 38 53 ------------------------- 6 Everton 28 14 9 5 40 28 51 7 Manchester United 29 14 6 9 46 34 48 ------------------------- 8 Southampton 30 12 9 9 43 37 45 9 Newcastle United 29 13 4 12 37 40 43 10 Aston Villa 29 9 7 13 32 38 34 11 Stoke City 30 8 10 12 32 44 34 12 West Ham United 29 8 7 14 32 38 31 13 Hull City 29 8 6 15 30 37 30 14 Swansea City 29 7 8 14 38 43 29 15 Norwich City 30 7 8 15 24 48 29 16 West Bromwich Albion 29 5 13 11 33 43 28 17 Crystal Palace 29 8 4 17 19 38 28 ------------------------- 18 Sunderland 27 6 7 14 26 42 25 19 Cardiff City 30 6 7 17 23 52 25 20 Fulham 30 7 3 20 30 65 24 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation
LONDON, Jan 23 Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu has joined AC Milan on loan until the end of the season, both clubs said on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 23 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been charged with misconduct after appearing to push the fourth official during a Premier League match against Burnley, the FA said on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 23 Sunderland's Senegalese defender Papy Djilobodji risks a four- match ban after being charged with violent conduct for an incident unseen by match officials but caught on video during his side's defeat at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.