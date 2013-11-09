Nov 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Saturday, November 9
Aston Villa 2 Cardiff City 0
Chelsea 2 West Bromwich Albion 2
Crystal Palace 0 Everton 0
Liverpool 4 Fulham 0
Norwich City 3 West Ham United 1
Southampton 4 Hull City 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Arsenal 10 8 1 1 22 9 25
2 Liverpool 11 7 2 2 21 10 23
3 Southampton 11 6 4 1 15 5 22
4 Chelsea 11 6 3 2 18 10 21
5 Everton 11 5 5 1 14 10 20
6 Tottenham Hotspur 10 6 2 2 9 5 20
7 Manchester City 10 6 1 3 28 11 19
8 Manchester United 10 5 2 3 17 13 17
9 West Bromwich Albion 11 3 5 3 12 12 14
10 Aston Villa 11 4 2 5 11 12 14
11 Newcastle United 10 4 2 4 14 16 14
12 Hull City 11 4 2 5 9 14 14
13 Cardiff City 11 3 3 5 9 15 12
14 Swansea City 10 3 2 5 12 12 11
15 Norwich City 11 3 2 6 9 21 11
16 West Ham United 11 2 4 5 9 11 10
17 Fulham 11 3 1 7 10 19 10
18 Stoke City 10 2 3 5 7 11 9
19 Sunderland 10 1 1 8 7 22 4
20 Crystal Palace 11 1 1 9 6 21 4
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, November 10
Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United (1200)
Sunderland v Manchester City (1405)
Manchester United v Arsenal (1610)
Swansea City v Stoke City (1610)