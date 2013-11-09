Nov 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday Saturday, November 9 Aston Villa 2 Cardiff City 0 Chelsea 2 West Bromwich Albion 2 Crystal Palace 0 Everton 0 Liverpool 4 Fulham 0 Norwich City 3 West Ham United 1 Southampton 4 Hull City 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Arsenal 10 8 1 1 22 9 25 2 Liverpool 11 7 2 2 21 10 23 3 Southampton 11 6 4 1 15 5 22 ------------------------- 4 Chelsea 11 6 3 2 18 10 21 ------------------------- 5 Everton 11 5 5 1 14 10 20 ------------------------- 6 Tottenham Hotspur 10 6 2 2 9 5 20 7 Manchester City 10 6 1 3 28 11 19 ------------------------- 8 Manchester United 10 5 2 3 17 13 17 9 West Bromwich Albion 11 3 5 3 12 12 14 10 Aston Villa 11 4 2 5 11 12 14 11 Newcastle United 10 4 2 4 14 16 14 12 Hull City 11 4 2 5 9 14 14 13 Cardiff City 11 3 3 5 9 15 12 14 Swansea City 10 3 2 5 12 12 11 15 Norwich City 11 3 2 6 9 21 11 16 West Ham United 11 2 4 5 9 11 10 17 Fulham 11 3 1 7 10 19 10 ------------------------- 18 Stoke City 10 2 3 5 7 11 9 19 Sunderland 10 1 1 8 7 22 4 20 Crystal Palace 11 1 1 9 6 21 4 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, November 10 Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United (1200) Sunderland v Manchester City (1405) Manchester United v Arsenal (1610) Swansea City v Stoke City (1610)