Jan 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Tuesday
Tuesday, January 3
Bournemouth 3 Arsenal 3
Crystal Palace 1 Swansea City 2
Stoke City 2 Watford 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Chelsea 19 16 1 2 42 13 49
2 Liverpool 20 13 5 2 48 23 44
3 Manchester City 20 13 3 4 41 22 42
-------------------------
4 Arsenal 20 12 5 3 44 22 41
-------------------------
5 Tottenham Hotspur 19 11 6 2 37 14 39
-------------------------
6 Manchester United 20 11 6 3 31 19 39
7 Everton 20 8 6 6 28 23 30
-------------------------
8 West Bromwich Albion 20 8 5 7 28 24 29
9 Bournemouth 20 7 4 9 29 34 25
10 Southampton 20 6 6 8 19 25 24
11 Stoke City 20 6 6 8 24 32 24
12 Burnley 20 7 2 11 22 31 23
13 West Ham United 20 6 4 10 23 35 22
14 Watford 20 6 4 10 23 36 22
15 Leicester City 20 5 6 9 24 31 21
16 Middlesbrough 20 4 7 9 17 22 19
17 Crystal Palace 20 4 4 12 30 37 16
-------------------------
18 Sunderland 20 4 3 13 19 37 15
19 Swansea City 20 4 3 13 23 45 15
20 Hull City 20 3 4 13 17 44 13
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, January 4
Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea (2000)