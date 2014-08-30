Aug 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Saturday, August 30
Burnley 0 Manchester United 0
Everton 3 Chelsea 6
Manchester City 0 Stoke City 1
Newcastle United 3 Crystal Palace 3
Queens Park Rangers 1 Sunderland 0
Swansea City 3 West Bromwich Albion 0
West Ham United 1 Southampton 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Chelsea 3 3 0 0 11 4 9
2 Swansea City 3 3 0 0 6 1 9
3 Tottenham Hotspur 2 2 0 0 5 0 6
-------------------------
4 Manchester City 3 2 0 1 5 2 6
-------------------------
5 Arsenal 2 1 1 0 4 3 4
5 Southampton 3 1 1 1 4 3 4
-------------------------
7 Hull City 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
-------------------------
8 Aston Villa 2 1 1 0 1 0 4
9 Stoke City 3 1 1 1 2 2 4
10 West Ham United 3 1 0 2 4 5 3
11 Liverpool 2 1 0 1 3 4 3
12 Queens Park Rangers 3 1 0 2 1 5 3
13 Sunderland 3 0 2 1 3 4 2
14 Manchester United 3 0 2 1 2 3 2
15 Newcastle United 3 0 2 1 3 5 2
16 Everton 3 0 2 1 7 10 2
17 West Bromwich Albion 3 0 2 1 2 5 2
-------------------------
18 Leicester City 2 0 1 1 2 4 1
19 Crystal Palace 3 0 1 2 5 8 1
20 Burnley 3 0 1 2 1 4 1
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, August 31
Aston Villa v Hull City (1230)
Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool (1230)
Leicester City v Arsenal (1500)