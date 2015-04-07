SHOWCASE-Soccer-Mourinho mulls United changes at Arsenal
May 5 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho will rejig his starting lineup for Sunday's Premier League trip to Arsenal following his team's Europa League semi-final against Celta Vigo.
April 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Tuesday Tuesday, April 7 Aston Villa 3 Queens Park Rangers 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea 30 21 7 2 63 26 70 2 Arsenal 31 19 6 6 62 32 63 3 Manchester United 31 18 8 5 55 28 62 ------------------------- 4 Manchester City 31 18 7 6 63 30 61 ------------------------- 5 Liverpool 31 16 6 9 45 36 54 ------------------------- 6 Tottenham Hotspur 31 16 6 9 50 45 54 7 Southampton 31 16 5 10 42 22 53 ------------------------- 8 Swansea City 31 13 7 11 37 39 46 9 West Ham United 31 11 9 11 41 39 42 10 Stoke City 31 12 6 13 35 39 42 11 Crystal Palace 31 10 9 12 38 42 39 12 Everton 31 9 10 12 39 42 37 13 Newcastle United 31 9 8 14 33 49 35 14 West Bromwich Albion 31 8 9 14 28 43 33 15 Sunderland 31 5 14 12 24 44 29 16 Aston Villa 32 7 8 17 23 45 29 17 Hull City 31 6 10 15 29 43 28 ------------------------- 18 Queens Park Rangers 32 7 5 20 38 58 26 19 Burnley 31 5 11 15 26 49 26 20 Leicester City 30 5 7 18 29 49 22 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League preliminary round 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, April 11 Swansea City v Everton (1145) Southampton v Hull City (1400) Sunderland v Crystal Palace (1400) Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa (1400) West Bromwich Albion v Leicester City (1400) West Ham United v Stoke City (1400) Burnley v Arsenal (1630) Sunday, April 12 Queens Park Rangers v Chelsea (1230) Manchester United v Manchester City (1500) Monday, April 13 Liverpool v Newcastle United (1900)
May 5 Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero, forward David Silva and defender John Stones will miss Saturday's Premier League home game against Crystal Palace due to injury.