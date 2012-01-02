Soccer-England to rotate keepers in France friendly
LONDON, June 12 England will field different goalkeepers in each half in Tuesday's friendly against France on Tuesday, manager Gareth Southgate said.
Jan 2 Results and standings from the English Premier League on Monday Aston Villa 0 Swansea City 2 Blackburn Rovers 1 Stoke City 2 Fulham 2 Arsenal 1 Queens Park Rangers 1 Norwich City 2 Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 Chelsea 2 Sunday, January 1 Sunderland 1 Manchester City 0 West Bromwich Albion 0 Everton 1 Saturday, December 31 Arsenal 1 Queens Park Rangers 0 Bolton Wanderers 1 Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 Chelsea 1 Aston Villa 3 Manchester United 2 Blackburn Rovers 3 Norwich City 1 Fulham 1 Stoke City 2 Wigan Athletic 2 Swansea City 1 Tottenham Hotspur 1 Friday, December 30 Liverpool 3 Newcastle United 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester City 19 14 3 2 53 16 45 2 Manchester United 19 14 3 2 49 17 45 3 Tottenham Hotspur 18 12 3 3 35 20 39 ------------------------- 4 Chelsea 20 11 4 5 39 25 37 ------------------------- 5 Arsenal 20 11 3 6 36 28 36 ------------------------- 6 Liverpool 19 9 7 3 24 15 34 7 Newcastle United 19 8 6 5 26 25 30 ------------------------- 8 Stoke City 20 8 5 7 22 31 29 9 Norwich City 20 6 7 7 30 35 25 10 Everton 18 7 3 8 19 20 24 11 Swansea City 20 5 8 7 20 23 23 12 Aston Villa 20 5 8 7 22 26 23 13 Fulham 20 5 8 7 22 26 23 14 West Bromwich Albion 19 6 4 9 19 27 22 15 Sunderland 19 5 6 8 23 22 21 16 Wolverhampton Wanderers 20 4 5 11 22 36 17 17 Queens Park Rangers 20 4 5 11 19 35 17 ------------------------- 18 Wigan Athletic 19 3 6 10 17 37 15 19 Blackburn Rovers 20 3 5 12 29 43 14 20 Bolton Wanderers 19 4 1 14 23 42 13 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Tuesday, January 3 Tottenham Hotspur v West Bromwich Albion (1945) Wigan Athletic v Sunderland (1945) Manchester City v Liverpool (2000) Wednesday, January 4 Everton v Bolton Wanderers (2000) Newcastle United v Manchester United (2000)
LONDON, June 12 England will field different goalkeepers in each half in Tuesday's friendly against France on Tuesday, manager Gareth Southgate said.
LONDON, England, June 12 England's newly crowned Under 20 World Cup winners woke to back-page headlines acclaiming a golden generation on Monday and congratulatory tweets from a future British king and one of the country's greatest sporting heroes.