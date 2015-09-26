Sept 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 26
Leicester City 2 Arsenal 5
Liverpool 3 Aston Villa 2
Manchester United 3 Sunderland 0
Newcastle United 2 Chelsea 2
Southampton 3 Swansea City 1
Stoke City 2 AFC Bournemouth 1
Tottenham Hotspur 4 Manchester City 1
West Ham United 2 Norwich City 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester United 7 5 1 1 12 5 16
2 Manchester City 7 5 0 2 13 6 15
3 West Ham United 7 4 1 2 15 9 13
-------------------------
4 Arsenal 7 4 1 2 10 7 13
-------------------------
5 Tottenham Hotspur 7 3 3 1 9 5 12
-------------------------
6 Leicester City 7 3 3 1 15 14 12
-------------------------
7 Liverpool 7 3 2 2 7 9 11
-------------------------
8 Everton 6 2 3 1 8 5 9
9 Southampton 7 2 3 2 10 9 9
10 Crystal Palace 6 3 0 3 8 7 9
11 Swansea City 7 2 3 2 8 8 9
12 Watford 6 2 3 1 5 5 9
13 Norwich City 7 2 3 2 11 12 9
14 West Bromwich Albion 6 2 2 2 4 6 8
15 Chelsea 7 2 2 3 11 14 8
16 AFC Bournemouth 7 2 1 4 9 11 7
17 Stoke City 7 1 3 3 7 10 6
-------------------------
18 Aston Villa 7 1 1 5 8 12 4
19 Newcastle United 7 0 3 4 5 11 3
20 Sunderland 7 0 2 5 6 16 2
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 27
Watford v Crystal Palace (1500)
Monday, September 28
West Bromwich Albion v Everton (1900)