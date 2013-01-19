Jan 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Saturday, January 19
Liverpool 5 Norwich City 0
Manchester City 2 Fulham 0
Newcastle United 1 Reading 2
Swansea City 3 Stoke City 1
West Bromwich Albion 2 Aston Villa 2
West Ham United 1 Queens Park Rangers 1
Wigan Athletic 2 Sunderland 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester United 22 18 1 3 56 29 55
2 Manchester City 23 15 6 2 45 19 51
3 Chelsea 22 12 6 4 45 21 42
-------------------------
4 Tottenham Hotspur 22 12 4 6 39 27 40
-------------------------
5 Everton 22 9 10 3 35 26 37
-------------------------
6 Arsenal 21 9 7 5 40 24 34
7 Liverpool 23 9 7 7 40 28 34
-------------------------
8 West Bromwich Albion 23 10 4 9 33 32 34
9 Swansea City 23 8 9 6 34 27 33
10 Stoke City 23 6 11 6 22 27 29
11 Sunderland 23 7 7 9 27 31 28
12 West Ham United 22 7 6 9 25 28 27
13 Norwich City 23 6 8 9 24 39 26
14 Fulham 23 6 7 10 33 40 25
15 Southampton 22 5 7 10 30 40 22
16 Newcastle United 23 5 6 12 28 41 21
17 Aston Villa 23 4 8 11 19 44 20
-------------------------
18 Reading 23 4 7 12 28 43 19
19 Wigan Athletic 23 5 4 14 25 43 19
20 Queens Park Rangers 23 2 9 12 18 37 15
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, January 20
Chelsea v Arsenal (1330)
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United (1600)
Monday, January 21
Southampton v Everton (2000)