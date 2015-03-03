Soccer-Leicester's Shakespeare to decide future after season ends
May 9 Leicester City interim manager Craig Shakespeare will discuss his contract with the Premier League club after the season ends, the 53-year-old has said.
March 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Tuesday Tuesday, March 3 Aston Villa 2 West Bromwich Albion 1 Hull City 1 Sunderland 1 Southampton 1 Crystal Palace 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea 26 18 6 2 56 22 60 2 Manchester City 27 16 7 4 57 27 55 3 Arsenal 27 15 6 6 51 29 51 ------------------------- 4 Manchester United 27 14 8 5 46 26 50 ------------------------- 5 Southampton 28 15 4 9 39 20 49 ------------------------- 6 Liverpool 27 14 6 7 40 30 48 7 Tottenham Hotspur 26 13 5 8 41 36 44 ------------------------- 8 Swansea City 27 11 7 9 31 34 40 9 West Ham United 27 10 9 8 39 33 39 10 Stoke City 27 11 6 10 31 34 39 11 Newcastle United 27 9 8 10 32 42 35 12 Crystal Palace 28 7 9 12 31 39 30 13 West Bromwich Albion 28 7 9 12 26 36 30 14 Everton 27 6 10 11 33 39 28 15 Hull City 28 6 9 13 26 37 27 16 Sunderland 28 4 14 10 23 39 26 17 Aston Villa 28 6 7 15 15 38 25 ------------------------- 18 Queens Park Rangers 26 6 4 16 27 45 22 19 Burnley 27 4 10 13 25 45 22 20 Leicester City 26 4 6 16 24 42 18 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, March 4 Manchester City v Leicester City (1945) Newcastle United v Manchester United (1945) Queens Park Rangers v Arsenal (1945) Stoke City v Everton (1945) Tottenham Hotspur v Swansea City (1945) West Ham United v Chelsea (1945) Liverpool v Burnley (2000) Saturday, March 7 Queens Park Rangers v Tottenham Hotspur (1500)
May 9 Leicester City interim manager Craig Shakespeare will discuss his contract with the Premier League club after the season ends, the 53-year-old has said.
May 9 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on Tuesday said that failure to qualify for next season's Champions League would not jeopardise contract negotiations with players.