Soccer-Mourinho claims draw-specialists United are strong at home
April 7 Jose Mourinho claimed on Friday that Manchester United are displaying strong home form despite nine Premier League draws at Old Trafford this season.
Nov 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, November 10 Manchester United 1 Arsenal 0 Sunderland 1 Manchester City 0 Swansea City 3 Stoke City 3 Tottenham Hotspur 0 Newcastle United 1 Saturday, November 9 Aston Villa 2 Cardiff City 0 Chelsea 2 West Bromwich Albion 2 Crystal Palace 0 Everton 0 Liverpool 4 Fulham 0 Norwich City 3 West Ham United 1 Southampton 4 Hull City 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Arsenal 11 8 1 2 22 10 25 2 Liverpool 11 7 2 2 21 10 23 3 Southampton 11 6 4 1 15 5 22 ------------------------- 4 Chelsea 11 6 3 2 18 10 21 ------------------------- 5 Manchester United 11 6 2 3 18 13 20 ------------------------- 6 Everton 11 5 5 1 14 10 20 7 Tottenham Hotspur 11 6 2 3 9 6 20 ------------------------- 8 Manchester City 11 6 1 4 28 12 19 9 Newcastle United 11 5 2 4 15 16 17 10 West Bromwich Albion 11 3 5 3 12 12 14 11 Aston Villa 11 4 2 5 11 12 14 12 Hull City 11 4 2 5 9 14 14 13 Swansea City 11 3 3 5 15 15 12 14 Cardiff City 11 3 3 5 9 15 12 15 Norwich City 11 3 2 6 9 21 11 16 West Ham United 11 2 4 5 9 11 10 17 Stoke City 11 2 4 5 10 14 10 ------------------------- 18 Fulham 11 3 1 7 10 19 10 19 Sunderland 11 2 1 8 8 22 7 20 Crystal Palace 11 1 1 9 6 21 4 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation
April 7 Jose Mourinho claimed on Friday that Manchester United are displaying strong home form despite nine Premier League draws at Old Trafford this season.
April 7 Bottom side Sunderland will keep fighting to stay in the Premier League, despite being 10 points adrift of safety with just eight games to play, manager David Moyes said on Friday.