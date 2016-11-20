Nov 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 20
Middlesbrough 0 Chelsea 1
Saturday, November 19
Crystal Palace 1 Manchester City 2
Everton 1 Swansea City 1
Manchester United 1 Arsenal 1
Southampton 0 Liverpool 0
Stoke City 0 Bournemouth 1
Sunderland 3 Hull City 0
Tottenham Hotspur 3 West Ham United 2
Watford 2 Leicester City 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Chelsea 12 9 1 2 27 9 28
2 Liverpool 12 8 3 1 30 14 27
3 Manchester City 12 8 3 1 27 11 27
-------------------------
4 Arsenal 12 7 4 1 25 12 25
-------------------------
5 Tottenham Hotspur 12 6 6 0 18 8 24
-------------------------
6 Manchester United 12 5 4 3 17 14 19
7 Everton 12 5 4 3 16 14 19
-------------------------
8 Watford 12 5 3 4 17 20 18
9 Bournemouth 12 4 3 5 14 16 15
10 Southampton 12 3 5 4 12 12 14
11 Burnley 11 4 2 5 11 15 14
12 West Bromwich Albion 11 3 4 4 12 15 13
13 Stoke City 12 3 4 5 13 19 13
14 Leicester City 12 3 3 6 14 20 12
15 Middlesbrough 12 2 5 5 10 13 11
16 Crystal Palace 12 3 2 7 17 21 11
17 West Ham United 12 3 2 7 13 23 11
-------------------------
18 Hull City 12 3 1 8 10 27 10
19 Sunderland 12 2 2 8 12 21 8
20 Swansea City 12 1 3 8 11 22 6
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, November 21
West Bromwich Albion v Burnley (2000)