Dec 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Monday
Monday, December 14
Leicester City 2 Chelsea 1
Sunday, December 13
Aston Villa 0 Arsenal 2
Liverpool 2 West Bromwich Albion 2
Tottenham Hotspur 1 Newcastle United 2
Saturday, December 12
AFC Bournemouth 2 Manchester United 1
Crystal Palace 1 Southampton 0
Manchester City 2 Swansea City 1
Norwich City 1 Everton 1
Sunderland 0 Watford 1
West Ham United 0 Stoke City 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Leicester City 16 10 5 1 34 22 35
2 Arsenal 16 10 3 3 29 13 33
3 Manchester City 16 10 2 4 32 17 32
-------------------------
4 Manchester United 16 8 5 3 21 12 29
-------------------------
5 Tottenham Hotspur 16 6 8 2 26 14 26
-------------------------
6 Crystal Palace 16 8 2 6 21 15 26
7 Watford 16 7 4 5 18 16 25
-------------------------
8 West Ham United 16 6 6 4 25 21 24
9 Liverpool 16 6 6 4 20 19 24
10 Everton 16 5 8 3 29 21 23
11 Stoke City 16 6 5 5 13 14 23
12 Southampton 16 5 6 5 21 19 21
13 West Bromwich Albion 16 5 5 6 16 21 20
14 AFC Bournemouth 16 4 4 8 20 31 16
15 Newcastle United 16 4 4 8 18 31 16
16 Chelsea 16 4 3 9 18 26 15
17 Swansea City 16 3 5 8 15 24 14
-------------------------
18 Norwich City 16 3 5 8 18 28 14
19 Sunderland 16 3 3 10 17 30 12
20 Aston Villa 16 1 3 12 13 30 6
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation