Soccer-Arsenal must ensure Sanchez, Ozil stay, says Cech
May 23 Arsenal must focus on keeping Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil at the club before trying to strengthen other areas of the team for next season, goalkeeper Peter Cech has said.
April 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Tuesday Tuesday, April 19 Newcastle United 1 Manchester City 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Leicester City 34 21 10 3 59 33 73 2 Tottenham Hotspur 34 19 11 4 64 25 68 3 Manchester City 34 18 7 9 62 34 61 ------------------------- 4 Arsenal 33 17 9 7 56 34 60 ------------------------- 5 Manchester United 33 16 8 9 40 30 56 ------------------------- 6 West Ham United 33 13 14 6 54 42 53 7 Southampton 34 14 9 11 45 35 51 ------------------------- 8 Liverpool 32 14 9 9 52 43 51 9 Stoke City 34 13 8 13 37 47 47 10 Chelsea 33 11 11 11 49 45 44 11 Everton 33 9 14 10 53 44 41 12 Watford 33 11 8 14 32 37 41 13 AFC Bournemouth 34 11 8 15 41 57 41 14 West Bromwich Albion 33 10 10 13 31 40 40 15 Swansea City 34 10 10 14 34 45 40 16 Crystal Palace 34 10 9 15 36 43 39 17 Norwich City 34 8 7 19 35 60 31 ------------------------- 18 Sunderland 33 7 9 17 39 57 30 19 Newcastle United 34 7 8 19 36 62 29 R20 Aston Villa 34 3 7 24 23 65 16 ------------------------- R - Relegated 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, April 20 West Ham United v Watford (1845) Liverpool v Everton (1900) Manchester United v Crystal Palace (1900) Thursday, April 21 Arsenal v West Bromwich Albion (1845) Saturday, April 23 Manchester City v Stoke City (1145) AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea (1400) Aston Villa v Southampton (1400) Liverpool v Newcastle United (1400) Sunday, April 24 Sunderland v Arsenal (1305) Leicester City v Swansea City (1515) Monday, April 25 Tottenham Hotspur v West Bromwich Albion (1900)
May 23 The withdrawal of Billy Vunipola was a "big loss" to the British and Irish Lions but more injuries can be expected before the tour of New Zealand is over, coach Warren Gatland has said.