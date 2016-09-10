Sept 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 10
Arsenal 2 Southampton 1
Bournemouth 1 West Bromwich Albion 0
Burnley 1 Hull City 1
Liverpool 4 Leicester City 1
Manchester United 1 Manchester City 2
Middlesbrough 1 Crystal Palace 2
Stoke City 0 Tottenham Hotspur 4
West Ham United 2 Watford 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester City 4 4 0 0 11 4 12
2 Chelsea 3 3 0 0 7 2 9
3 Manchester United 4 3 0 1 7 3 9
-------------------------
4 Tottenham Hotspur 4 2 2 0 7 2 8
-------------------------
5 Liverpool 4 2 1 1 9 7 7
-------------------------
6 Arsenal 4 2 1 1 8 6 7
7 Hull City 4 2 1 1 5 3 7
-------------------------
8 Everton 3 2 1 0 4 2 7
9 Middlesbrough 4 1 2 1 4 4 5
10 Watford 4 1 1 2 7 8 4
11 Crystal Palace 4 1 1 2 3 4 4
12 West Bromwich Albion 4 1 1 2 2 3 4
13 Bournemouth 4 1 1 2 3 5 4
13 Burnley 4 1 1 2 3 5 4
15 Leicester City 4 1 1 2 4 7 4
16 Swansea City 3 1 0 2 2 4 3
17 West Ham United 4 1 0 3 5 9 3
-------------------------
18 Southampton 4 0 2 2 3 6 2
19 Sunderland 3 0 1 2 3 5 1
20 Stoke City 4 0 1 3 2 10 1
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 11
Swansea City v Chelsea (1500)
Monday, September 12
Sunderland v Everton (1900)