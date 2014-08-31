Aug 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 31
Aston Villa 2 Hull City 1
Leicester City 1 Arsenal 1
Tottenham Hotspur 0 Liverpool 3
Saturday, August 30
Burnley 0 Manchester United 0
Everton 3 Chelsea 6
Manchester City 0 Stoke City 1
Newcastle United 3 Crystal Palace 3
Queens Park Rangers 1 Sunderland 0
Swansea City 3 West Bromwich Albion 0
West Ham United 1 Southampton 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Chelsea 3 3 0 0 11 4 9
2 Swansea City 3 3 0 0 6 1 9
3 Aston Villa 3 2 1 0 3 1 7
4 Manchester City 3 2 0 1 5 2 6
5 Liverpool 3 2 0 1 6 4 6
6 Tottenham Hotspur 3 2 0 1 5 3 6
7 Arsenal 3 1 2 0 5 4 5
8 Southampton 3 1 1 1 4 3 4
9 Hull City 3 1 1 1 3 3 4
10 Stoke City 3 1 1 1 2 2 4
11 West Ham United 3 1 0 2 4 5 3
12 Queens Park Rangers 3 1 0 2 1 5 3
13 Sunderland 3 0 2 1 3 4 2
14 Manchester United 3 0 2 1 2 3 2
15 Leicester City 3 0 2 1 3 5 2
15 Newcastle United 3 0 2 1 3 5 2
17 Everton 3 0 2 1 7 10 2
18 West Bromwich Albion 3 0 2 1 2 5 2
19 Crystal Palace 3 0 1 2 5 8 1
20 Burnley 3 0 1 2 1 4 1
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation