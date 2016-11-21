Soccer-Conte backs Cahill to succeed Terry as Chelsea captain
May 19 Chelsea defender Gary Cahill is in line to succeed John Terry as captain of the Premier League champions next season, manager Antonio Conte said on Friday.
Nov 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Monday Monday, November 21 West Bromwich Albion 4 Burnley 0 Sunday, November 20 Middlesbrough 0 Chelsea 1 Saturday, November 19 Crystal Palace 1 Manchester City 2 Everton 1 Swansea City 1 Manchester United 1 Arsenal 1 Southampton 0 Liverpool 0 Stoke City 0 Bournemouth 1 Sunderland 3 Hull City 0 Tottenham Hotspur 3 West Ham United 2 Watford 2 Leicester City 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea 12 9 1 2 27 9 28 2 Liverpool 12 8 3 1 30 14 27 3 Manchester City 12 8 3 1 27 11 27 ------------------------- 4 Arsenal 12 7 4 1 25 12 25 ------------------------- 5 Tottenham Hotspur 12 6 6 0 18 8 24 ------------------------- 6 Manchester United 12 5 4 3 17 14 19 7 Everton 12 5 4 3 16 14 19 ------------------------- 8 Watford 12 5 3 4 17 20 18 9 West Bromwich Albion 12 4 4 4 16 15 16 10 Bournemouth 12 4 3 5 14 16 15 11 Southampton 12 3 5 4 12 12 14 12 Burnley 12 4 2 6 11 19 14 13 Stoke City 12 3 4 5 13 19 13 14 Leicester City 12 3 3 6 14 20 12 15 Middlesbrough 12 2 5 5 10 13 11 16 Crystal Palace 12 3 2 7 17 21 11 17 West Ham United 12 3 2 7 13 23 11 ------------------------- 18 Hull City 12 3 1 8 10 27 10 19 Sunderland 12 2 2 8 12 21 8 20 Swansea City 12 1 3 8 11 22 6 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation
May 19 Chelsea defender Gary Cahill is in line to succeed John Terry as captain of the Premier League champions next season, manager Antonio Conte said on Friday.
May 19 Everton are setting their sights on transfer window targets as they gear up to meet the demands of European football next season, manager Ronald Koeman said on Friday.