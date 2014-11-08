Nov 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday Saturday, November 8 Burnley 1 Hull City 0 Liverpool 1 Chelsea 2 Manchester United 1 Crystal Palace 0 Queens Park Rangers 2 Manchester City 2 Southampton 2 Leicester City 0 West Ham United 0 Aston Villa 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea 11 9 2 0 28 11 29 2 Southampton 11 8 1 2 23 5 25 3 Manchester City 11 6 3 2 22 12 21 ------------------------- 4 West Ham United 11 5 3 3 19 14 18 ------------------------- 5 Arsenal 10 4 5 1 18 11 17 ------------------------- 6 Manchester United 11 4 4 3 17 14 16 7 Swansea City 10 4 3 3 13 10 15 ------------------------- 8 Liverpool 11 4 2 5 14 15 14 9 Tottenham Hotspur 10 4 2 4 13 14 14 10 Everton 10 3 4 3 19 17 13 11 West Bromwich Albion 10 3 4 3 13 13 13 12 Newcastle United 10 3 4 3 11 15 13 13 Stoke City 10 3 3 4 10 12 12 14 Hull City 11 2 5 4 13 15 11 15 Sunderland 10 2 5 3 11 18 11 16 Aston Villa 11 3 2 6 5 16 11 17 Crystal Palace 11 2 3 6 14 20 9 ------------------------- 18 Leicester City 11 2 3 6 11 18 9 19 Queens Park Rangers 11 2 2 7 11 22 8 20 Burnley 11 1 4 6 6 19 7 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, November 9 Sunderland v Everton (1330) Tottenham Hotspur v Stoke City (1330) West Bromwich Albion v Newcastle United (1330) Swansea City v Arsenal (1600)