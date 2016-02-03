Feb 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, February 3
Everton 3 Newcastle United 0
Watford 0 Chelsea 0
Tuesday, February 2
Arsenal 0 Southampton 0
Crystal Palace 1 AFC Bournemouth 2
Leicester City 2 Liverpool 0
Manchester United 3 Stoke City 0
Norwich City 0 Tottenham Hotspur 3
Sunderland 0 Manchester City 1
West Bromwich Albion 1 Swansea City 1
West Ham United 2 Aston Villa 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Leicester City 24 14 8 2 44 26 50
2 Manchester City 24 14 5 5 46 23 47
3 Tottenham Hotspur 24 12 9 3 44 19 45
-------------------------
4 Arsenal 24 13 6 5 37 22 45
-------------------------
5 Manchester United 24 11 7 6 31 21 40
-------------------------
6 West Ham United 24 10 9 5 38 28 39
7 Southampton 24 9 7 8 32 24 34
-------------------------
8 Liverpool 24 9 7 8 30 34 34
9 Watford 24 9 6 9 27 26 33
10 Stoke City 24 9 6 9 24 28 33
11 Everton 24 7 11 6 43 34 32
12 Crystal Palace 24 9 4 11 25 29 31
13 Chelsea 24 7 8 9 32 34 29
14 West Bromwich Albion 24 7 8 9 23 31 29
15 AFC Bournemouth 24 7 7 10 29 39 28
16 Swansea City 24 6 8 10 23 32 26
17 Norwich City 24 6 5 13 28 46 23
-------------------------
18 Newcastle United 24 5 6 13 25 44 21
19 Sunderland 24 5 4 15 28 47 19
20 Aston Villa 24 2 7 15 18 40 13
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation