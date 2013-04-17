April 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, April 17
Fulham 0 Chelsea 3
Manchester City 1 Wigan Athletic 0
West Ham United 2 Manchester United 2
Tuesday, April 16
Arsenal 0 Everton 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester United 33 26 3 4 75 35 81
2 Manchester City 32 20 8 4 58 27 68
3 Chelsea 32 18 7 7 64 33 61
-------------------------
4 Arsenal 33 17 9 7 64 35 60
-------------------------
5 Tottenham Hotspur 32 17 7 8 55 40 58
-------------------------
6 Everton 33 14 14 5 51 37 56
7 Liverpool 33 13 11 9 59 40 50
-------------------------
8 West Bromwich Albion 32 13 5 14 42 43 44
9 Swansea City 32 10 11 11 43 42 41
10 Fulham 33 10 10 13 44 51 40
11 West Ham United 33 10 9 14 38 47 39
12 Southampton 33 9 11 13 47 54 38
13 Newcastle United 33 10 6 17 42 59 36
14 Norwich City 33 7 14 12 31 52 35
15 Sunderland 33 8 10 15 37 45 34
16 Stoke City 33 7 13 13 28 41 34
17 Aston Villa 33 8 10 15 36 60 34
-------------------------
18 Wigan Athletic 32 8 7 17 37 58 31
19 Queens Park Rangers 33 4 12 17 29 54 24
20 Reading 33 5 9 19 36 63 24
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, April 20
Fulham v Arsenal (1400)
Norwich City v Reading (1400)
Queens Park Rangers v Stoke City (1400)
Sunderland v Everton (1400)
Swansea City v Southampton (1400)
West Bromwich Albion v Newcastle United (1400)
West Ham United v Wigan Athletic (1400)
Sunday, April 21
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City (1230)
Liverpool v Chelsea (1500)
Monday, April 22
Manchester United v Aston Villa (1900)