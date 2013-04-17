April 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Wednesday Wednesday, April 17 Fulham 0 Chelsea 3 Manchester City 1 Wigan Athletic 0 West Ham United 2 Manchester United 2 Tuesday, April 16 Arsenal 0 Everton 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester United 33 26 3 4 75 35 81 2 Manchester City 32 20 8 4 58 27 68 3 Chelsea 32 18 7 7 64 33 61 ------------------------- 4 Arsenal 33 17 9 7 64 35 60 ------------------------- 5 Tottenham Hotspur 32 17 7 8 55 40 58 ------------------------- 6 Everton 33 14 14 5 51 37 56 7 Liverpool 33 13 11 9 59 40 50 ------------------------- 8 West Bromwich Albion 32 13 5 14 42 43 44 9 Swansea City 32 10 11 11 43 42 41 10 Fulham 33 10 10 13 44 51 40 11 West Ham United 33 10 9 14 38 47 39 12 Southampton 33 9 11 13 47 54 38 13 Newcastle United 33 10 6 17 42 59 36 14 Norwich City 33 7 14 12 31 52 35 15 Sunderland 33 8 10 15 37 45 34 16 Stoke City 33 7 13 13 28 41 34 17 Aston Villa 33 8 10 15 36 60 34 ------------------------- 18 Wigan Athletic 32 8 7 17 37 58 31 19 Queens Park Rangers 33 4 12 17 29 54 24 20 Reading 33 5 9 19 36 63 24 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, April 20 Fulham v Arsenal (1400) Norwich City v Reading (1400) Queens Park Rangers v Stoke City (1400) Sunderland v Everton (1400) Swansea City v Southampton (1400) West Bromwich Albion v Newcastle United (1400) West Ham United v Wigan Athletic (1400) Sunday, April 21 Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City (1230) Liverpool v Chelsea (1500) Monday, April 22 Manchester United v Aston Villa (1900)