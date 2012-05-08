May 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English Premier League on Tuesday. Liverpool 4 Chelsea 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester City 37 27 5 5 90 27 86 2 Manchester United 37 27 5 5 88 33 86 3 Arsenal 37 20 7 10 71 47 67 ------------------------- 4 Tottenham Hotspur 37 19 9 9 64 41 66 ------------------------- 5 Newcastle United 37 19 8 10 55 48 65 6 Chelsea 37 17 10 10 63 45 61 ------------------------- 7 Everton 37 14 11 12 47 39 53 ------------------------- 8 Liverpool 37 14 10 13 47 39 52 9 Fulham 37 14 10 13 48 49 52 10 West Bromwich Albion 37 13 8 16 43 49 47 11 Sunderland 37 11 12 14 45 45 45 12 Swansea City 37 11 11 15 43 51 44 13 Norwich City 37 11 11 15 50 66 44 14 Stoke City 37 11 11 15 34 51 44 15 Wigan Athletic 37 10 10 17 39 60 40 16 Aston Villa 37 7 17 13 37 51 38 17 Queens Park Rangers 37 10 7 20 41 63 37 ------------------------- 18 Bolton Wanderers 37 10 5 22 44 75 35 R19 Blackburn Rovers 37 8 7 22 47 76 31 R20 Wolverhampton Wanderers 37 5 10 22 38 79 25 ------------------------- R - Relegated 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 13 Chelsea v Blackburn Rovers (1400) Everton v Newcastle United (1400) Manchester City v Queens Park Rangers (1400) Norwich City v Aston Villa (1400) Stoke City v Bolton Wanderers (1400) Sunderland v Manchester United (1400) Swansea City v Liverpool (1400) Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham (1400) West Bromwich Albion v Arsenal (1400) Wigan Athletic v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1400)