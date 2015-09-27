Soccer-Hughes hopeful Berahino can boost Stoke's top-seven ambitions
Sept 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, September 27 Watford 0 Crystal Palace 1 Saturday, September 26 Leicester City 2 Arsenal 5 Liverpool 3 Aston Villa 2 Manchester United 3 Sunderland 0 Newcastle United 2 Chelsea 2 Southampton 3 Swansea City 1 Stoke City 2 AFC Bournemouth 1 Tottenham Hotspur 4 Manchester City 1 West Ham United 2 Norwich City 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester United 7 5 1 1 12 5 16 2 Manchester City 7 5 0 2 13 6 15 3 West Ham United 7 4 1 2 15 9 13 ------------------------- 4 Arsenal 7 4 1 2 10 7 13 ------------------------- 5 Tottenham Hotspur 7 3 3 1 9 5 12 ------------------------- 6 Crystal Palace 7 4 0 3 9 7 12 ------------------------- 7 Leicester City 7 3 3 1 15 14 12 ------------------------- 8 Liverpool 7 3 2 2 7 9 11 9 Everton 6 2 3 1 8 5 9 10 Southampton 7 2 3 2 10 9 9 11 Swansea City 7 2 3 2 8 8 9 12 Norwich City 7 2 3 2 11 12 9 13 Watford 7 2 3 2 5 6 9 14 West Bromwich Albion 6 2 2 2 4 6 8 15 Chelsea 7 2 2 3 11 14 8 16 AFC Bournemouth 7 2 1 4 9 11 7 17 Stoke City 7 1 3 3 7 10 6 ------------------------- 18 Aston Villa 7 1 1 5 8 12 4 19 Newcastle United 7 0 3 4 5 11 3 20 Sunderland 7 0 2 5 6 16 2 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, September 28 West Bromwich Albion v Everton (1900)
May 10 Stoke City can aim for a top-seven Premier League finish in the future if Saido Berahino turns himself into a 20-goal-a-season striker, manager Mark Hughes has said.
